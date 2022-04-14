B2B CFO EXPANDS REACH IN STATE
Brandon Wellford Joins as Partner in Memphis, Tennessee
I look forward to helping privately held companies become more successful. Private businesses are the heart and soul of our community, it's important that we remove any barriers to their success.”MESA, ARIZONA, US, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Brandon Wellford has joined as Partner. He is based in Memphis, Tennessee, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO partners.
Brandon is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 35 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO, he spent 17 years as CFO of Memphis Bioworks where he was awarded CFO of the Year in 2013 by the Memphis Business Journal. He also served as CFO for these affiliated organizations: Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, Innova Memphis, and TriMetis Life Sciences.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO, said, “The addition of Brandon Wellford to our firm’s stellar group of Tennessee-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like Brandon, each B2B CFO Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."”
According to Brandon, “I look forward to continuing to serve owners of privately held companies become more successful and achieving their goals. Privately owned businesses are the heart and soul of our community, and it is important that we support their growth and remove any barriers to their success.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Brandon, visit b2bcfo.com/brandon-wellford.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
