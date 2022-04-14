Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for April 14, 2022

Utility Bill Receives Approval

I’m pleased to report my utility bill, Senate Bill 756, was perfected on April 11, and after one more vote of approval, it will head to the House of Representatives for their consideration. This legislation will benefit utility companies and consumers alike through grid modernization efforts, affordable energy rates, quicker outage support and other utility measures.

In addition, two of my other measures now await perfection on the Senate informal calendar. Senate Bill 671 establishes the Essential Caregiver Program Act and makes neglecting a person receiving health care a felony offense, and Senate Bill 938 modifies provisions regarding assistant physician licenses.

On April 12, I presented Senate Bill 921 to the Senate Insurance and Banking Committee. This complex bill puts a plan in place to increase transparency and oversight of pharmacy benefits managers (PBM). One of these entities sold for about $65 billion in recent years, so requiring transparency of their transactions is necessary. If enacted, PBMs utilized by the Missouri Consolidated Health Plan (MCHP) will be required to report the aggregate dollar amount of rebates collected and how the rebates have been dispersed to the MCHP. On April 14, I presented my child protection proposal, Senate Bill 823, to the House Special Committee on Public Safety, and my Senate Concurrent Resolutions 28 and 34 will be heard by the House Veterans Committee on April 19.

April is Military Child Month

Communities will “Purple Up” on April 19 to celebrate and support the children of our country’s military. In recognition, the Capitol dome will be lit purple to show our solidarity. Although the military member signs up, the entire family actually serves. Military children experience unique challenges, such as lengthy separation from a deployed parent, anxiety about the parent’s safety and frequent uprooting from their homes when a parent changes posts. In August, Missouri will launch a Purple Star School Program to showcase schools which positively impact the lives of our military children.

Help Crime Survivors Find Their Justice

On April 28, a ceremony will take place commemorating Crime Victims’ Rights Week on the south lawn of the Capitol at noon. This year’s ceremony will focus on helping crime survivors find their justice, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all victims.

Work with Us in Work Zones

This is Work Zone Awareness Week, and MODOT is urging drivers to “Work with Us” while driving through work zones. Following a rise in work zone related crashes in 2021, MODOT is calling on all drivers to reverse this trend in 2022 by checking the MODOT Traveler Map and following their Show-Me Zero safety plan: buckle up, phone down, slow down and drive sober.

Local Principal Receives Excellence in Education Golden Apple

On April 8, I presented a resolution to Ms. Laurel Rosenthal, the principal at Mark Twain Elementary School in Carthage, who is retiring after 55 years of service. No stranger to awards and accolades, Ms. Rosenthal was the first recipient of the Excellence in Education Golden Apple award from the Jasper County Republican Women’s Committee. She was also given a flag flown in her honor at the Capitol, and her students serenaded her with a special song.

Senator White, Laurel Rosenthal, Cathy Jo Loy and Rep. Smith gather at Mark Twain Elementary School in Carthage to honor Ms. Rosenthal’s decorated career in education.

Visitors Share Stories and Updates from Our Community

The highlight of my week is meeting with the members of our community who journey to Jefferson City to participate in the legislative process. The last day I am able to introduce guests in the Senate chamber is April 28, so please plan accordingly if you are making the trek to the Capitol.

Taylor Walker, the agriculture teacher at Seneca Junior High School, poses with Neosho’s Dakota Miller, Seneca’s Jacy Crowe and Neosho’s Kailyn Daniels. They traveled to Jefferson City to attend Missouri Farm Bureau’s Youth Leadership Day.

Senator White visits with Koby and Abby Prater, Kelen Caskey and Mark Allred following his presentation to the Missouri Pharmacy Association during their Legislative Day on April 6. Koby and Abby own and operate Prater’s Pharmacy in Webb City, Seneca and Sarcoxie.

Senator White learns about the Independent Living Center of Joplin from Carol Eck, Savanna Fis and Barbara King.

Senator White joins linemen from the Carthage Water and Electric Plant during their advocacy day at the Capitol.

Senator White congratulates Samantha Jasinski for being named the 2022 Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin. The winners of the statewide competition on April 13 will advance to the national championship.

Chris Yaudas, Sen. White and Cathy Jo Loy discuss the priorities of the Missouri Federation of Republican Women.