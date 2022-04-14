Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for April 14, 2022

As the General Assembly enters the final four weeks of the 2022 legislative session, I have several pieces of good news to report.

For starters, the Missouri Senate recently passed my Senate Bill 997. Currently, state employees have the option to be paid semimonthly or monthly. My legislation gives state workers another option of being paid once every two weeks. The change in SB 997 is meant to ensure there is a pay schedule that works best for all of our hardworking state employees and their families. In the coming weeks, the Senate will be doing even more to help our state employees as we begin tackling the state’s operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year and working to ensure state worker pay stays competitive.

The General Assembly also continues to move forward with legislation to protect Missourians’ property rights, as well as the value of farmland. House Bill 2005 deals with the issue of eminent domain, a tool allowing governments and certain utilities to acquire private land for public use. The bill seeks to tamp down on the use of eminent domain. During eminent domain proceedings, the bill requires that compensation for agriculture or horticulture land to be 150% of fair market value determined by the court. I’m hopeful the Senate will take up and pass this measure in the near future.

Another piece of legislation moving its way through the legislative process is Senate Bill 775, which modifies provisions relating to sexual offenses. This bill includes my legislation prohibiting any person found guilty of possession of child pornography from visiting public parks with playgrounds, public swimming pools and athletic fields primarily used by children or serving as an athletic coach. I believe this measure will ensure these places remain safe for our children. Senate Bill 775 is currently in the Missouri House of Representatives.

As always, I am honored to serve the citizens of the 6th Senatorial District. Please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.