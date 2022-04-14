Tap Siac Craft Market kicks off next Thursday

MACAU, April 14 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Tap Siac Craft Market will be held at Tap Siac Square from 21 to 24 April, and from 28 April to 1 May. The opening ceremony will be held at 6pm next Thursday (21 April), with the band “EXCUSE ME” as a guest band. All are welcome to participate and enjoy the cultural and creative feast.

Founded in Beijing in 2014, the indie rock band from mainland China “EXCUSE ME” is fronted by male vocalist Silence and female vocalist Mishiko. The band features an independent and distinctive music style, and its original music reflects people’s emotions and real lives, boasting both visual and auditory splendour in its live performances. In 2017 and 2019, “EXCUSE ME” won the Asian Music Festival “Best Rock Band” award and the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards “Best Emerging Band” award respectively.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be held four days a week instead of three days a week, from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks. The event features over 100 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls, showcasing and selling a diverse range of original cultural and creative products including lifestyle products, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, and handmade products with natural materials. Music performances will also be brought by a variety of musicians from Macao and mainland China.

In addition, a number of creative handicraft workshops will be conducted during the event, including workshops for families. Applicants selected by drawing lots are requested to attend the workshops on time. Those who arrive 10 minutes after the workshop starts will lose their vacancy and be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list. The organiser will distribute tickets to applicants at the venue 30 minutes before each workshop starts, and members of the public may arrive earlier to be assigned a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly, and the on-site applicants will have to complete the registration and pay an application fee of MOP50 for each workshop on site.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website ( www.craftmarket.gov.mo ), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket ) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website ( www.icm.gov.mo ). For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities in a timely manner. To comply with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures, all visitors must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.