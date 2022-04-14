Sen. Angela Walton Mosley’s Legislative Column for the Week of April 11, 2022

Moving Legislation Forward

Recognizing Historically Black Colleges and Universities

This session, I co-sponsored Senate Bill 718, which designates the third week of September as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri. This legislation encourages residents across the state to organize and participate in events that celebrate HBCUs and recognize the impact of these incredible institutions. We are lucky to have two HBCUs in Missouri: Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis and Lincoln University in Jefferson City. This bill was heard by the Missouri House of Representatives Higher Education Committee on April 14, and I am hopeful the committee quickly passes this measure so it can continue moving through the process.

Updates from the Missouri House of Representatives

Our colleagues in the House have been hard at work passing several measures that will soon receive committee hearings in the Senate and potentially come to the floor for full debate. Earlier this month, the House passed legislation to change the requirements to enact proposed constitutional amendments to the Missouri Constitution. Currently, a simple majority of votes statewide is required to ratify a constitutional amendment. House Joint Resolution 132 adds to that a standard of a majority approval in at least 82 of our state’s 163 House of Representatives districts. House Joint Resolution 133 modifies the initiative petition process by requiring approval from a simple majority of all registered voters, as opposed to the current standard of a simple majority of the votes cast. Both of these joint resolutions must receive another yes vote to be sent to the Senate, and they will be placed on the November election ballot if they are approved by both chambers of the Legislature.

The House also gave preliminary approval to House Bill 1860, which ties the maximum number of weeks of unemployment benefits an individual can receive to the state’s unemployment rate. This legislation allows for 20 weeks of benefits, which is the current maximum, if the unemployment rate is above 9%. The maximum number of weeks can go as low as eight weeks if the state unemployment rate is at or below 3.5%.

The House also completed their part of our only constitutionally mandated task for each legislative session: passing their version of the appropriation bills that make up the FY 2023 state operating budget. These bills total nearly $46.52 billion. Due to the challenges of the pandemic, our state also received billions of dollars from the federal government, some of which still need to be appropriated by the General Assembly.

ARPA Town Hall

I hosted a town hall on April 14 to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act and how the funds associated with the legislation may be spent in St. Louis County. I am thankful to everyone who came to this event, and I hope to host more town hall meetings in the future. Receiving community input is one of the most important aspects of my job as your state senator. It is imperative we use these ARPA funds wisely and take full advantage of this opportunity to revitalize and invest in our community. I am grateful for your opinions and interest in state government, as well as your passion to help your neighbors and work hard to improve our community.

Ranken Technical School Scholarship/Loan Program

The St. Louis Auto Dealers Association (SLADA) is currently offering a scholarship for Ranken Technical College’s Certified Dealership Technician Program for those interested in earning professional experience in a dealership setting while earning your degree. You may contact Valerie Tosto, Ranken’s scholarship and financial aid counselor, at 314-286-3388 for more information.

