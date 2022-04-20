Meet the health education company making employee wellness mandatory
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the BIPOC owned wellness company CrashBell is thrilled to launch its Me Time Campaign and video series. This ambitious campaign focuses on promoting workplace wellness and teaching methods of self-care to 1,000,000 corporate employees globally. CrashBell will amplify and elevate the voice of corporate employees through a bi-monthly interview series, social media tips, as well as offering free Crashbell certifications for several executives looking to understand meditation and breathwork, to better lead their teams.
The campaign is inspired by COVID’s impact on corporate culture and the lack of wellness services available to its employees. It’s reported by Aflac that 61% of employees said a wellness program helped them make healthier lifestyle choices. In an effort to normalize mindfulness and create a healthy workforce, the Crashbell team is taking the lead in making difficult conversations about balance easier to have in the workplace. The CEO of Crashbell, Omar Davis says, “I realized while working with many of our clients from BBDO to Match that they struggled with balancing work, parenthood, and finding time for themselves. There is unnecessary guilt that exists. Our goal is to normalize creating space for self while increasing productivity. This campaign idea was actually one of our clients' ideas and we just put the pieces of the puzzle together”.
The Me Time campaign will feature a 7-week self-study course focused on teaching employees about the mind-body connection, while also sharing mindfulness tips via the blog and Crashbell social media networks. The health education and wellness company will offer breathing & meditation certifications for corporate employees. Taking it one step further, they’ve recently launched a new Youtube web series focused on work-life balance. These bi-monthly episodes will feature the most impactful business executives in the world sharing their experiences of balancing their careers while living gratifying lives.
The Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for BBDO is quoted as saying, “The work we've done over the last year with Crashbell has helped our employees become more mindful and productive. We had to step outside of our comfort zone but it has paid off, in all aspects. We look forward to continuing that work into 2022 and beyond.” The diverse wellness company has worked with BBDO, Tinder, Mass Appeal, Match, Healthline and more. CrashBell has been in operation since 2017 developing educational material and pairing human anatomy with mindfulness to understand the mind, body, and soul connection. These modalities are used to create practical tools to develop self-awareness and inner wisdom.
Michael McConnell
