The BIPOC owned company looking to help corporate employees get more “Me Time” and become meditation practitioners
The health education and wellness company Crashbell launches it's Me Time campaignBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the BIPOC owned wellness company Crashbell is thrilled to launch its Me Time Campaign. An ambitious campaign focused on promoting workplace wellness, and teaching methods of self-care to 1,000,000 corporate employees globally. Crashbell will amplify and elevate the voice of corporate employees through a bi-monthly interview series, social media tips, as well as offering free Crashbell certifications for several executives looking to understand meditation and breathwork, to better lead their teams.
The campaign is inspired by COVID’s impact on corporate culture and the lack of wellness services available to its employees. It’s reported by Aflac, 61% of employees said a wellness program helped them make healthier lifestyle choices. In an effort to normalize mindfulness and create a healthy workforce, the Crashbell team is taking the lead in making difficult conversations about balance easier to have in the workplace. The CEO of Crashbell, Omar Davis says “I realized while working with many of our clients from BBDO to Match that they struggled with balancing work, parenthood and finding time for themselves. There is unnecessary guilt that exists and our goal is to normalize creating space for self while increasing productivity. This campaign idea was actually one of our clients' ideas and we just put the pieces of the puzzle together”.
The Me Time campaign will feature a 7-week self-study course focused on teaching employees about the mind-body connection, while also sharing mindfulness tips via the blog and Crashbell social media networks. The health education and wellness company also plans to offer breathing & meditation certifications for corporate employees. Taking it one step further, they’re launching a new web series focused on work-life balance.
The Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for BBDO is quoted as saying “The work we've done over the last year with Crashbell has helped our employees become more mindful and productive. We had to step outside of our comfort zone but it has paid off, in all aspects. We look forward to continuing that work into 2022 and beyond.” The diverse wellness company has worked with BBDO, Tinder, Mass Appeal, Match, and more. Crashbell has been in operation since 2017. Developing educational material, pairing human anatomy and mindfulness to understand the mind, body, and soul connection. Creating practical tools to develop self-awareness and inner wisdom.
Me Time Campaign