Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,038 in the last 365 days.

Salmon River Smolt Trap

Story and Video  by Devan Reid, Sr. Fisheries Technician

Located at Twin Bridges, near White Bird, Idaho, is the Smolt Monitoring Project’s Salmon River fish trap. The incline plane scoop trap is designed to catch smolting salmon and steelhead trout on their way to the Pacific Ocean. The fish are directed into the trap by river flow, guided up an incline belt, and forced across a perforation plate into the livewell. Fish are then netted and anesthetized in preparation for tagging.

Spring and summer run Chinook salmon as well as steelhead trout smolts comprise the majority of fish caught in the trap. Smolts are PIT-tagged, measured, examined for condition, and then released back into the river to continue their downstream migration.

Check out the wild salmon and steelhead page for more articles about the science behind conserving Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead.

You just read:

Salmon River Smolt Trap

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.