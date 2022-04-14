Dyer County Resident Arrested for Tax Fraud and Theft

DYERSBURG - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Cullen Jones, in Dyersburg. Jones, 28, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday at the Dyer County Sheriff’s office. Bond was set at $5,000.

On Monday, the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted Jones on two counts of crimes against revenue officers and two counts of theft. The indictments allege Jones submitted false documents when registering two boats at the Dyer County Clerk’s Office.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This arrest underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Jones could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Danny Goodman, Jr.’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

