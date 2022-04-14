State Legislation Expands Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program administered by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is expanding with the passage of Senate Bill 119.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Pike Road, expands the program to include certain private institutions of higher learning and adds service in the Space Force as qualifying military service.

Eligible students attending one of the newly added private institutions may receive up to the Department of Defense Tuition Assistance Cap (currently $250 per credit hour) and up to $1,000 for the combination of textbooks and instructional fees each semester after other grants and scholarships have been utilized.

“We want to thank the Alabama Legislature for working with us to pass this version of the bill that offers this great program to more of Alabama’s Veterans,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program is first class, and we look forward to working with eligible students and private institutions around the state in assisting any way we can.”

The bill has been signed by Governor Kay Ivey and goes into effect June 1, 2022.

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program previously applied to only public higher-education institutions in Alabama and comprehensive transition and postsecondary programs (CTPs) for students with intellectual disabilities.

There were 16,425 students enrolled in the program during Fiscal Year 2021. The ADVA encourages students seeking to use the scholarship this fall to apply as soon as possible. Anyone needing assistance may visit one of our 61 Veterans Service Offices around the state.