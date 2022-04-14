Submit Release
LDH announces intent to award Non-Emergency Medical Transportation contract

Baton Rouge, La. (April 12, 2022) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced its intent to contract with the following Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) broker after completing the review of proposals: MediTrans, LLC.

The Request for Proposals for a single Transportation Broker for the Louisiana Medicaid Program was released on November 15, 2021. Proposals were due on January 4, 2022. LDH received proposals from MediTrans, LLC; OneBunchHookUp, LLC; Southeastrans, Inc.; Veyo, LLC; and We Lift, LLC.

This notice only announces the intent to contract. Contract awards are not final until the completion of the 14-day protest period and the resolution of any protests. The protest period begins on April 13, 2022 and ends on April 26, 2022.

