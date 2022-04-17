Unique Chicago Suburb Wedding Venue Expands with Outdoor Event Space
The Bridge Lemont's new pavilion is ready for wedding seasonLEMONT, IL, USA, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois event venue The Bridge Lemont has unveiled an outdoor ceremony space available for weddings. The rustic-industrial designed wedding venue in Chicago now features a pavilion for 150 guests, along with a covered area for the wedding party and a lounge area with a gas fireplace.
“Everyone in Lemont loves outdoor space,” said Kevin Kulhanek, who owns and operates The Bridge Lemont with his wife, Alisa. “Couples have been asking about it non-stop since we announced we were building one.” Indoor cocktail hour space can be expanded outdoors as well by opening the glass garage door and adding heaters.
Housed in a historic building in the heart of Lemont, the venue opened in 2021, featuring 7000 sq. ft. of rustic, yet elegant, indoor banquet space. With two rooms (each with its own bar) and a capacity of 250, The Bridge showcases arched wood ceilings, natural light, a mezzanine, grand fireplace, and an open floor plan.
According to industry leader The Knot, Chicago is the third most expensive city in the nation for weddings, coming in at an average of $60,000. As a top wedding venue near Chicago (35 minutes), The Bridge offers all-inclusive rentals without a metropolitan price tag. Catering is provided separately through five recommended vendors.
In addition to weddings, The Bridge at Lemont is available for corporate events and private parties. Contact the venue to schedule a tour and consultation.
