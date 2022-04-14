The Countdown to the Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference and Exhibition 2022 has begun

SMi Group reports: less than three weeks remain for the Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are less than just 3 weeks to go until Military Space Situational Awareness Conference 2022, taking place on 25th – 26th April 2022, London. UK

The conference will bring together key stakeholders across the military, government, and industry sectors to discuss critical topics like AI, agile launch, small satellite technology and robotics, there is no better place to join the conversation on space innovation and pave the way towards the next generation of military space technology.

With the conference drawing closer, interested parties are encouraged to register their attendance: http://www.mil-space-disruptivetech.com/PR5EIN

This year’s agenda will include the following topics: innovation, Disruptive Technology, Small Satellite Space architectures: how the satellites interact/connect with each other and mesh network we will concentrate on some of the most cutting-edge topics that will shape future space power.

SMi Group are delighted to announce the top presentations to watch out for at the conference:

•Innovation in UK MilSpace: Direction of travel for a Forward-thinking Space Nation led by Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth, Director Space at UK MOD

•How AI will enable the hybrid Space Architecture? led by Mr Guy De Carufel, CTO & Founder at Cognitive Space

•Panel: AI and Space: Are we there yet? led by Mrs Robin Yeman, Chief Technical Officer at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation

•Leveraging commercial innovation to Discover novel tech for the US Space Force led by Captain Roger Anderson, Co-Founder and Program Manager at US Space Force Accelerator

•Future Space Architecture Requirements for the MoD led by Dr Junayd Miah, Principal Space Scientist at DSTL

•In Space Manufacturing for Security and Sustainability led by Mr Joshua Western, CEO & Co-Founder at Space Forge

•Using Additive Manufacturing to revolutionize Aerospace Systems led by Mr Joshua Brost, VP of Business Development at Relativity Space

View the full speaker line-up and latest program here: http://www.mil-space-disruptivetech.com/PR5EIN

For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6748 or e-mail smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries please contact Oana Lefter on +44 (0) 20 7827 6164 or olefter@smi-online.co.uk

Inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference

25th – 26th April 2022

Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, London, UK

http://www.mil-space-disruptivetech.com/PR5EIN

#MilSpaceDisruptiveTech

---END---



About SMi Group:

Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.