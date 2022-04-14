Route 4036 Central School Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 4036 (Central School Road) located in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Route 4027 (Gillespie Road) and Route 4005 (Grindstone Road). The closure will begin Monday, April 18 and is anticipated to reopen on Friday, June 17, weather permitting.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform the rehabilitation of culvert pipe. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 201 (Fayette City Road) and Brownsville Road.

PennDOT Department Force Bridge Crews will be performing the work.

