Reclaim Your Courage with Self-Defense Coach Leslie Lew, Appearing Live During the Boss Up Book Tour April 28
There is a bigger price to pay by not speaking up than by speaking up.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The way Leslie Lew teaches it, self-defense is about much more than movement and technique. It begins with your mindset, and a belief that you are worth defending. Leslie encourages clients to give themselves permission to take up space. “There is a bigger price to pay by not speaking up than by speaking up,” she says. “When you become a stronger self-advocate, you can then advocate and fight for those you love.”
— Leslie Lew
Leslie is on a mission to save the lives of Asian-American and Pacific Islander womxn and allies to the BIPOC, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, Neurodivergent, and Differently Abled communities by empowering them to be stronger self-advocates through mind, body, and voice. Bullied in school and in the workplace, Leslie brings her own experience not just with martial arts but with personal growth and development to her work. “Standing in your power means building a self-defense mindset, using your voice to express your boundaries, and leveraging your body’s natural strengths,” she explains. Leslie also understands that the world is always evolving and therefore she must always be learning. “I am humbled by the work I do every day and never feel like I have all the answers,” she explains. “I am always actively listening to the clients and communities that I am an ally to. I embrace when I make mistakes so I can do better.”
Founder of Reclaiming Your Courage, a keynote speaker, and a trauma-informed self-defense coach, Leslie is a second-generation Korean and Chinese American, mother of two, and wife. She is a San Francisco native and has been a martial artist for 20 years with a black belt in Tae Kwan Do Hap Kido and Kenpo Karate. Today she is passionate about Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu.
Learn more about working with Leslie at her website, www.reclaimingyourcourage.com or connect with her on Instagram @reclaimingyourcourage. You can also read more of her story in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who Boss Up. Better yet, catch her live when the Boss Up Book Tour hits San Francisco April 28! Check the full tour schedule for all the dates and details.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. You’ll read about women in Corporate America who pursued their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to persevere, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success. You can also meet some of these women in person during the Boss Up Book Tour this spring. Or join other boss ladies from around the world at the first-ever Women Who Boss Up Conference. This two-day conference is packed with information you can use right now, whether you’ve just launched a business, are ready to scale up a solid operation, or are only beginning to explore your options. Get out of the Zoom room and into the meeting room! We hope to see you in one of our book tour cities or at Red Rock Casino & Resort in Las Vegas May 18–20. Note that conference capacity is limited, so check out the full schedule and register here.
