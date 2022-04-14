Elite Recreational Finance Commits to Education Champions Membership with MRAA
The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announces that Elite Recreational Finance has upped its membership level, becoming Education Champions.OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announces that Elite Recreational Finance has upped its membership level, becoming Education Champions.
“Elite is proud to partner and support the MRAA to further its mission in educating marine dealerships so they have best in class sales, service, finance and management practices,” said Jimmy Delegro, President of Elite Recreational Finance.
As the second-highest level of MRAA membership, Education Champions fuel the educational programming that the MRAA delivers to its members in a year-round sponsorship program. Whether through Dealer Week, the MRAA Conference and Expo, MRAATraining.com or any other medium through which MRAA delivers content, Education Champions help bring MRAA’s world-class educational programming to life.
“Our team has decades of experience helping our dealer and manufacturer partners reach their next level of success when it comes to finance,” added Delegro. “We have hosted sessions with several manufacturers, dealers and with the MRAA all in an effort to share our knowledge. Our goals very much align with MRAA to have best in class service, technology and education for our partners. Elite committing to this level of support is a natural fit we are proud to be part of.”
“Our Education Champions play a significant role through both their partnership with MRAA and their sponsorship of educational offerings,” said Allison Gruhn, MRAA Vice President of Business Development. “We appreciate Elite Recreational Finance’s devotion to the marine retailer body industry and the expertise they deliver to our dealer members and the industry as a whole. By becoming Education Champions, they are helping MRAA accomplish its mission to fuel dealership success.”
About the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas
At the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, we believe that for the marine industry to thrive, the retail organizations that interact with the boaters in their community must thrive. With that in mind, MRAA works to create a strong and healthy boating industry by uniting those retailers, providing them with opportunities for improvement and growth, and representing them with a powerful voice. For more information, visit MRAA.com or contact us at 763-315-8043.
About Elite Recreational Finance
Elite Recreational Finance helps dealers, lenders and manufacturers maximize deliveries, increase profits, alleviate stress and reduce costs. Elite finances new, used, consignments, rentals, boat clubs, charters and dealership equipment. Dealer Portals, Soft-Pull Qualifying, Customized Credit App and Analytics available 24/7 through EMS. IT solutions; prequalified leads, automated underwriting, multi-program integration. For more information, visit eliterfs.com/; or call 866-553-0686.
Jared Zimlin
Elite Recreational Finance
+1 8665530686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn