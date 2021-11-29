Boat History Report partners with Elite Direct Finance
Customers who get a report from Boat History Report can now apply for financing directly from the site on verified pre-owned boatsGREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boat History Report has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform.
“Elite Direct Finance is a leader in the world of boat financing and we’re excited to be partnering with them for this incredible opportunity. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway without the help of a dealer, we look forward to being able to offer exceptional financing options to our customers,” said Caroline Mantel of Boat History Report.
Boat History Report is the leading provider of watercraft history reports to help used boat buyers, sellers, dealers/brokers, marine surveyors and law enforcement guard themselves against buying a stolen boat or one with hidden damage which could negatively impact safety on the water.
Mantel added, “This partnership will allow us to help our Boat History Report customers with the next step in their boat buying journey - qualifying for a loan to speed up their buying process regardless of whether the boat is being purchased from a dealership or a private seller,”
“We worked closely with Caroline and her team to provide finance options across a wide variety of boat ages, prices and credit profiles while enabling the customer to track their deal and exchange sensitive documents through a secure portal so they feel fully engaged in the process,” said Jared Zimlin, Business Development Director of Elite Direct Finance.
Elite Direct Finance’s Soft Credit Pull Technology enables a customer to see if they are qualified to finance a boat with no impact on their credit. Elite has a full lender portfolio to finance new and used vessels from $10,000 to several million dollars while providing full visibility through customized dealer, broker and customer portals.
All Elite dealers will have access to Boat History Report directly from their EMS Dealer Portal to better qualify their trades.
BOAT HISTORY REPORT was started in 2005 as a small dot-com but through our partnerships and dedication to the marine industry and used boat business, we have grown to help customers all across the world. Our customers include used boat buyers, sellers, dealers/brokers, marine surveyors, law enforcement, and finance and insurance companies. We are the most trusted resource for boat history information and a great place to start (or finish!) when looking to purchase or sell a used boat. https://www.boathistoryreport.com/services/used_boat_loans
ELITE DIRECT FINANCE enables dealers, brokers, buyers and private party seller’s access to our concierge services – securing financing, delivering unrivaled communication through broker and customer portals and funding for retail and commercial use vessels like rentals, boat clubs and charters.
