Carbon Advisors Launches Carbon Management Program for Shipping

Sustainable Shipping Initiative Provides Outsourced, Carbon Management Program ASAP!

The Climate Conscious Shipping Management Program allows our transportation clients to provide their customers with Climate Conscious solutions for air, ground and marine transportation."
— Stephen Schueler, Executive Chairman
— Stephen Schueler, Executive Chairman

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI & MONACO–Carbon Advisors launches its newest Climate Conscious Alliance’s (C2A) initiative: the Climate Conscious Shipping Management Program. This outsourced carbon management shipping solution provides immediate, sustainable shipping options from anywhere in the world utilizing all transportation modes including air, highway, marine and rail. Implementation allows organizations to select premium carbon credits from a variety of high-quality, globally validated carbon offset projects.

The program handles day-to-day management of net-zero shipping needs and provides additional monthly administrative support and reporting, including internal training, customer support and Scope III financial disclosures. Further details of the program include:
- Internal Sales Training & 360 Marketing/Social Media Programs
- TCFD compliant monthly reporting with Scope III Customer Disclosures
- High-quality, globally validated Carbon Offset Credits

Carbon Advisors can activate new customers by Earth Day 2022, with Climate Conscious shipping available for organizations’ customers’ first shipment within six weeks.

“While customers would like to reduce emissions by selecting ‘carbon-light’ shipping options, business realities demand the utilization of all modes of shipping to meet customer requirements. The Climate Conscious Shipping Management Program allows our transportation clients to provide their customers with Climate Conscious solutions for air, ground and marine transportation.” said Stephen Schueler, Executive Chairman.

The most recent IPCC report states that in the last ten years transportation generated 15% of the world's GHG emissions – with transport emissions rising faster than any other sector. Our Climate Conscious Shipping Management Program offers an immediate, net-zero solution to abate emissions today while carbon free-fuels are being perfected.

“Our high-quality carbon offsets protect old-growth forests, restore marine wetlands and preserve natural rangeland soils that act as natural carbon sinks. The purchase of cheap carbon credits risks damaging the environment and our clients’ reputation – we audit all carbon credits prior to sale and reject weak projects.” said CEO John Carroll, Carbon Advisors.

Carbon Advisors supports their customers in outsourcing their carbon management solutions for as little as $200 per week. That ensures that even the tightest logistics budgets can afford world-class, high quality, sustainable transportation options as a net-zero shipping initiative. Contact Carbon Advisors to get started on net-zero transportation solutions today by email, info@carbon-advisors.com or by phone +1.949.214.7000 (US) or +377.06.40.61.06.37 (International).

###

Brienne Cox
Carbon Advisors
+1 3146063232
email us here
