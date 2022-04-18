New Novel Is Full of Spine-Tingling Suspense Among the Soaring Scenery of the Sierra Nevada Mountains
LEAVE NO TRACE by Tim Mulholland
As much as this is a book of the mystery genre, Leave No Trace is a literary anthem to the great outdoors and the mystical and magical joys of backpacking."”UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybertechnology meets the grandeur of America’s prime wilderness in the trailside thriller, LEAVE NO TRACE by author, photographer and environmental scientist Tim Mulholland. The writer infuses every page of his cat-and-mouse thrill ride with his deep love and knowledge of our wild places.
— BookTrib.com
Fred is the innocent backpacker accidentally caught in a web of intrigue when he encounters Kim, a kidnapped computer security systems analyst who has just fled her captors along the back trails of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The outdoors-savvy Fred agrees to help Kim, and the two combine their expertise to devise a way out by embracing the backpackers’ credo: leave no trace.
As the fleeing pair slip deeper into the wilderness, we see these vistas through Kim’s eyes and experience with her the magnificence of brilliant sunrises, still lakes, plentiful wildlife, and the challenges of navigating the terrain. Even as Kim falls in love with the beauty around her, the stakes increase: can they elude her captors and get help in time? Readers will never see the final twist coming.
“As much as this is a book of the mystery genre, Leave No Trace is a literary anthem to the great outdoors and the mystical and magical joys of backpacking,” writes BookTrib.com.
“Mulholland delivers a creative blend of backpacking and crime….a clever title, plot, and conclusion,” says Amazon reviewer John Jenkins.
Another Amazon reviewer, Vilke, describes the book as “amazingly detailed High Sierra backpacking combined with cyberspace security mystery. Loved it!”
LEAVE NO TRACE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
TIM MULHOLLAND is a writer, landscape and travel photographer, and environmental scientist who lives in Fitchburg, WI. He is an active hiker and backpacker with his family and has traversed the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, Wind River Range of Wyoming, the Desert Southwest and New Zealand. His photographic work can be found at TimMulholland.com. He is also the author of New Zealand: A Traveler’s and Photographer’s Paradise.
Tim Mulholland
Tim Mulholland, Author
+1 608-628-2925
tim@timmulholland.com