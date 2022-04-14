Old Route 8 Remains Closed in Irwin Township, Venango County

​Old Route 8 (Route 3013) is closed to through traffic in Irwin Township, Venango County due to an emergency pipe replacement.

The roadway is closed from the intersection with Georgetown Road to the intersection with Route 308.

The closure, which went into place yesterday, is expected to be lifted later today.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

