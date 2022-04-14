Invitation from the Chairman for the Inaugural Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology USA Conference

SMi Group reports: ahead of the Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology USA Conference, chairman invite is released

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place for the first time in Arlington, Virginia, USA on the 5th and 6th May 2022, the conference places particular emphasis on the relationship between the Maritime and Joint Domains and how ISR capabilities are developing to improve these in tandem as well as individually. Particular focus will be paid on the relationship between space-based assets and the maritime domain and how to leverage these capabilities for greater Maritime Domain Awareness.

This conference will present the perfect opportunity to meet a diverse range of US naval and DoD actors, including naval aviation experts, maritime space specialists, unmanned systems program managers, and research and development authorities, as well as key allied partners and industry vendors involved in Maritime Surveillance and Intelligence gathering.

Ahead of the Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology, the conference chair letter is released from Vice Admiral (Ret.) Bruce H. Lindsey, Principal, Bruce H Lindsey & Associates, LLC,:

“It is with great pleasure that I invite you to join us at the inaugural annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA conference, taking place at the Hilton Arlington, Virginia on the 5th and 6th of May 2022.

The conference will bring together key military and government planners, policy makers, combat and materiel developers, along with industry partners, to drive discussion on the future of US and International Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities.

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA will facilitate a discussion on maritime domain awareness in its entirety, offering a truly holistic agenda covering Unmanned ISR platforms, Space-based Maritime Reconnaissance, Fleet Air Arm ISR capabilities, Sensors at Sea, as well as key technology innovation programs shaping the Naval ISR capability development.

This year we are delighted to welcome support from the US Navy, DoD community, USMC, NRO, DIU, and DHS and a range of international naval experts. Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA 2022 will continue to provide a unique platform for government, academia and industry to address the operator requirements, and very latest developments in enhancing the maritime surveillance capabilities of the US and their allies.”

Yours Sincerely,

Bruce H. Lindsey, PhD, Vice Admiral, USN (Ret.), Principal, Bruce H Lindsey & Associates, LLC

With only three weeks to go, SMi Group have highlighted the benefits of attending:

•Listen to keynote briefings from US military leaders operating in the maritime reconnaissance and surveillance arena

•Hear from key allied military leaders working in their national maritime reconnaissance field

•A unique focus on Unmanned ISR platforms, Space-based Maritime Reconnaissance, Fleet Air Arm ISR capabilities, Sensors at Sea and more

•Maritime equipment exhibition from conference sponsors showcasing the latest technology

•Informal networking time factored in so you can gather insight from peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing maritime reconnaissance and surveillance systems today

•Discover the new trends and updates in the maritime reconnaissance market and learn of how to integrate these new technologies into enhance your operational effectiveness

