SkySelect launches eProcurement-as-a-Service (ePaaS) platform for aircraft material

SkySelect, the eProcurement-as-a-Service platform for aircraft material, is leading the digital procurement revolution with its new solution.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkySelect's new eProcurement-as-a-Service (ePaaS) platform for aircraft material combines people, processes, and technology to enable airlines to digitize and automate material purchasing for leaner and more asset-light operations.

This comes at a time when airlines and MROs are faced with numerous challenges. The MRO supply chain is often offline, slow, opaque, expensive, and inefficient. ePaaS remedies these problems by bringing in greater supply chain visibility, eliminating capacity constraints, automating previously manual and tedious tasks, and reducing excessive costs.

Adopters of SkySelect’s platform are experiencing up to 20% price savings and 90% automated purchasing. Furthermore, SkySelect ePaaS platform will help airlines automate and speed up human-intensive material purchasing tasks. It empowers material buyers to do up to 100x more and unlock savings with the support of artificial intelligence, while buyers can focus on more strategic tasks. All of this culminates into drastically cutting purchasing turnaround times from days to minutes.

“Our ePaaS platform provides tangible results for airlines and MROs by eliminating the exact pain points our customers have been experiencing,” said SkySelect CEO Erkki Brakmann. “It’s our ambition to enable functional excellence in the entire supply chain and create a better air travel ecosystem for everyone involved, from the MROs and airlines down to the passengers.”

Saving even a small fraction can have an exponential impact on business. According to Oliver Wyman, the global MRO demand for 2022 is expected to be $78.6billion. Depending on aircraft age, type and range, maintenance costs typically represent 10 to 20 percent of direct operating cost which airlines strive to keep as low as possible.

About SkySelect

Airlines & MROs are actively turning towards digital technology to overcome the current challenges faced in the Aviation Industry.

We currently serve airlines such as Azul, Iberia, LATAM, and JetBlue. With our typical customer, we can fully automate 70+% of their purchasing and capture price savings of 20+% from day one.

In addition to real dollar savings and improved process efficiency, we help mitigate risks brought on by today’s supply chain and labor challenges.

SkySelect was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in the US. Our team brings together expertise from aviation, supply chain, and technology. We are working with 20+ airlines and MROs across the Americas and EMEA region, and we are backed by reputable investors from Silicon Valley, including Bain Capital Ventures and Lux Capital.