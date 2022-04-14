Silver Alert- Stephen Barnard Active

A Silver Alert has been issued for Chandler Police Department. Chandler Police are looking for 76 year old Stephen Barnard. Stephen is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weights 198 pounds. He was last seen on foot in the area of Dobson Road and Galveston Street in the city of Chandler, Arizona. Stephen was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark sweat pants and glasses. Stephen has been diagnosed with dementia, anxiety, and is a diabetic. Stephen does take medications.