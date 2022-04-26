A Neighborhood's Long Struggle with an Offensive Landfill, Part III

Sewage-soaked demolition waste at the Lordstown Landfill. Sewage wastes are significantly more expensive to legally dispose in New York so they are often cocktailed into other wastes. The odors caused workers to vomit.

Lordstown Landfill's chart of railcar receipts, state by state, from 2004 through 2011. Volume and customer data are recorded on the required Ohio EPA daily log records. The total annual count is at the bottom.