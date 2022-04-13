Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the 3500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:43 pm, the suspect and victims were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect assaulted one of the victims and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 21 year old Tijae Ramani Gary, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

