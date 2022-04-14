Unpacking the Implications of the SEC Draft Climate-Disclosure Regulations
GLYNT.AI’s guides for CFOs and sustainability teams navigate the new world of climate risk disclosures, helping to mitigate risk and enhance shareholder valueMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNT.AI, the leading provider of finance-grade Scope 1 & 2 emissions data, announced today the availability of a collection of White Papers to guide CFOs, finance teams, sustainability teams and ESG compliance officers through the draft SEC regulations for climate disclosures. Access the GLYNT.AI’s White Papers at https://glynt.ai/.
This unique content enables management teams to evaluate the implications of the disclosure requirements for risk metrics, compliance and enterprise value creation. The SEC has combined three perspectives into the draft regulations: investors’ need for climate metrics; finance teams’ protocols for producing reportable data; and the expertise of climate scenario modeling. GLYNT’s thought leadership bridges the gap between these distinct areas of expertise and shows how to get started on this new and complex task.
“Investors have named climate risk a ‘once-in-a-generation’ investment opportunity,” said Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer of GLYNT. “Investors will be using the new disclosure framework in the U.S. -- which is similar to that adopted by 90 other countries -- to sort winners from losers based on exposure to climate risk. CFOs have a similar ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity: To directly impact enterprise valuation by managing these risks. We are excited to help our customers and partners meet the incoming regulatory challenges using our unique Data-as-a-Service solution.”
With the SEC’s draft regulations expected to take effect starting in FY2023, climate reporting has jumped to the top of C-Suite action list. GLYNT and its extensive partner ecosystem provides the finance-grade emissions data that feeds legacy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) financial systems, ESG and carbon accounting applications, and the newly required compliance reports, including a key first step: the creation of emission baselines. The SEC has relied on the TCFD framework, which has been adopted by 90 other countries.
