I-94 eastbound from Bismarck to Jamestown closed

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 eastbound from Bismarck to Jamestown due to extreme winter weather, blowing snow, and snow accumulation. A No Travel Advisory remains in place and motorists are encouraged to stay in place and only travel if absolutely necessary. Travel between Bismarck and Mandan will remain open.

Parking for large commercial vehicles in Jamestown and Bismarck is near capacity so commercial vehicle drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

