CORE Gaming Announces The Launch Of Their New Affiliate Program
Participants Earn Commissions on Sales of Gaming Products from Mobile Edge, Alienware, Arozzi, Hypergear, Naztech, Lucid Sound, and Others
Through our affiliate program, we want to give back when others share their love for CORE Gaming products”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming, a global provider of essential gear for gamers who take their gaming seriously, today announced the launch of its new Affiliate Program. Through this program, influencers, gamers, and individuals with the desire to leverage their websites, blogs, and social media followings can begin earning a commission on sales made through CORE Gaming’s online store using their unique affiliate link.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Video gaming is more popular than ever, with global revenue closing in on $200 billion dollars a year,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “With CORE Gaming USA, we’re championing essential gear for gamers, from protective backpacks and cases for laptops and consoles, to mobile power banks, gaming desks and chairs, headsets, controllers, and more. Through our affiliate program, we want to give back when others share their love for CORE Gaming products.”
CORE Gaming has partnered with Avantlink, a cutting-edge affiliate marketing platform, to make the affiliate program one of the easiest and quickest ways for participants to use their influence to begin earning rewards. Participation is absolutely free and there are no strings attached. Members receive unique referral links to embed on their web pages, blogs, emails, and social media. They get paid a percentage for every purchase made when someone clicks on that qualified link.
Qualified purchases are tracked automatically by the Avantlink platform, and participants can track their progress through their own affiliate dashboard, giving them maximum control and ability to track their top referral sources.
Applying to become an affiliate is through an online process at the CORE Gaming website. CORE Gaming reviews the information for appropriateness and fit, and then sends an affiliate starter kit by email to new members (usually within just a few business days).
“Not just anyone can join CORE Gaming’s affiliate program,” says June. “We are looking for individuals, teams, clubs, and organizations with a connection to the gaming market who also have the desire and conviction to help spread the word about CORE Gaming products.”
CORE Gaming’s affiliate program is especially relevant given the explosion in videogaming and esports popularity in recent years, especially on mobile platforms. Gaming industry analytics leader Newzoo predicts there will be 3.07 billion mobile gamers around the world by 2023.
“Members of our Affiliate Program not only earn a percentage on sales made using their unique affiliate link,” explains June. “They also get access to CORE Gaming content and marketing materials, plus highly-functional, durable gear they can share with their audiences.”
With a large average order size, a high quality, desirable product line, and free shipping on orders over $75, CORE Gaming products are a perfect fit for affiliate marketers.
About CORE Gaming USA
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of Mobile Edge’s award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and other top gaming gear such as gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, Naztech, Patriot Memory, and Lucid Sound, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
