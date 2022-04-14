Mobile Edge Launches COREGamingUSA.com - New Video Gaming Gear Platform
In addition to offering award-winning CORE gaming products, we’ll feature Alienware cases and gear plus vetted, top tech and accessories such as gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Edge today announced the launch of its new video gaming products website, COREGamingUSA.com. The new website features Mobile Edge’s full lineup of CORE Gaming protective gaming backpacks and laptop cases, mobile power solutions, and Alienware, as well as a wide range of gaming gear and accessories from other leading manufacturers such as Lucid Sound, Power A, Viper Gaming, and HyperGear.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Just as all CORE Gaming products are designed by gamers for gamers, so too is the new website,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for the Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “In addition to offering award-winning CORE gaming products, we’ll feature Alienware cases and gear plus vetted, top tech and accessories such as mobile power banks, gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Arozzi, Patriot Memory, Naztech, and other top manufacturers.”
The launch of COREGamingUSA.com represents the most recent commitment by Mobile Edge to support the growing, video gaming market. According to playtoday.co there were 3.1 billion gamers globally by the end of 2021, generating revenues in excess of $175 billion.
“Supporting gamers has always been important to Mobile Edge,” says June. “With the surge in video gaming popularity, advances in technology, better connectivity, and gaming mobility, we felt we needed to be there in a bigger way than ever before for gamers.”
Introduced in 2017, Mobile Edge’s award-winning and cutting-edge CORE Gaming Backpack has become the video gamer’s “go-bag” of choice. Roomy and rugged, the backpack offers abundant storage for laptop and gaming consoles and features plenty of pockets and compartments for cables, chargers, cords, headphones, a gaming mouse, a keyboard, and even personal items.
Another award winner is Mobile Edge’s new Core Gaming Tactical Backpack, which was named a 2021 TWICE VIP Award Winner. This new, full-featured backpack is for gamers who take gaming and protecting their gear seriously. Inspired by the tactical gear used by law enforcement and the military, it’s made from the same ballistic nylon found in flak jackets and is designed to take a beating. Highly configurable, the backpack’s modular, external, front webbing sports customizable storage with removable “MOLLE” pockets (sold separately). It also features an integrated, water-resistant, scratch- and tear-proof hideaway rain cover, which keeps the backpack and its contents safe from the elements
Mobile Edge also produces a variety of innovative and versatile gaming backpacks for Alienware, including the Alienware M17 Elite and Alienware M17 Pro, which are perfectly sized for Alienware’s new “Thin & Light” m-series of gaming laptops. Each features a protective sleeve for laptops, an expanding head-set pocket, a convenient upper accessory pocket for sunglasses and quick-access items, and huge side stretch-knit pockets for water bottles, cables, or other gear.
With mobility a big part of today’s home gamer toolkit, reliable, mobile power is a must. The CORE Power AC/USB 27000 mAh Portable Laptop Battery/Charger checks all the boxes for power-hungry laptops and USB devices. It delivers 85 watts of power, features a standard AC outlet and USB connections, plus meets FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
About CORE Gaming USA
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of Mobile Edge’s award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and other top gaming gear such as gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, Naztech, Patriot Memory, and Lucid Sound, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
