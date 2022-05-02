Concora, The Belden Brick Company, Partner To Add A Product Specification Tool To Their Website
Concora, providers of tech-driven solutions, partners with The Belden Brick Company, to help add a branded product catalog to their corporate website.
The Belden Brick Company prides itself on meeting its customers where they are, so we are excited to offer this new online specification tool that simplifies the process and product selection.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the coming together of two forward-thinking brands in the building materials market as The Belden Brick Company partners with Concora, a deal that will enhance customers' experience of the prominent brick manufacturer. The partnership will allow The Belden Brick Company to add a branded product specification and design tool to their corporate website enabling architects, engineers, contractors, builders, and other categories of clients to easily specify products.
— Brian Belden, Vice President of Sales and Marketing
“The Belden Brick Company is the largest family-owned brick manufacturer in the United States and a force in the building material industry. They are well-known for their high-quality building products and ability to constantly innovate to meet changing demands of the industry. They are a stronghold among architects, builders and homeowners and Concora is honored to be a partner in support of their continued success,” says Eric Snyder, Concora CEO.
Selecting building materials has never been more challenging, no thanks to the plethora of manufacturers and brands in the market. Over the years, thousands of companies have emerged in different parts of the world to meet the needs of architects, engineers, and other categories of customers. The situation is not notably different in the United States, where Concora is making a difference by developing technology to ease the process of product selection through their Concora Spec platform.
"The Belden Brick Company prides itself on meeting its customers where they are, so we are excited to offer this new online specification tool that simplifies the process and product selection. The Belden Design Tool helps bridge the specification gap by providing product information, technical details, and project submittals right at their fingertips. We are thrilled about partnering with Concora to unify our customer's online submittal experience," says Brian Belden, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
The Belden Brick Company is a long-standing pillar in the brick industry, ranking as the largest family-owned brick manufacturer in the United States. The recent partnership with Concora will allow them to showcase their complete product catalog online with important technical details like 3-part specs and Revit files. This new specification tool will make designing building projects easier for Belden customers as they only have to go to the website to get all the information they need, without necessarily contacting sales.
For further information about the online product catalog and other innovative solutions from Concora, visit - https://concora.com/. Concora can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Concora
Concora Spec was created as a solution to help building product manufacturers drive more product specifications by making it easy to specify building materials online.
