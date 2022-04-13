Celebrating Saskatchewan's Olympic and Paralympic Athletes, Coaches and Officials

CANADA, April 13 - Released on April 13, 2022

Athletes, coaches, officials and staff who proudly represented their Saskatchewan roots at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic games held last summer and the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic games in Beijing were recognized by the Government of Saskatchewan, Sask Sport and the Canadian Sport Centre Saskatchewan, at the Legislative Building today.

"Both the Summer, Winter and Paralympic games were a success for Team Canada and our Saskatchewan contingent," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Congratulations to all athletes, coaches, officials and support staff for their contributions to Team Canada. As role models and ambassadors - your hard work, dedication, and commitment to sport is truly inspiring."

More than 50 athletes, coaches, officials, and support staff with Saskatchewan ties represented the province and Team Canada in Tokyo and Beijing.

"On behalf of Sask Sport's Board of Directors and the amateur sport community, I extend our congratulations to the athletes, coaches and officials who participated in the 2020 and 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Sask Sport Chair Lance Dudar said. "Despite many challenges during the recent Olympic and Paralympic training cycles, this group showed perseverance and a drive to reach their dreams. This Saskatchewan contingent is a shining example as to why sport, truly, is more than a game."

Saskatchewan had 15 athletes qualify for competition in the 2020 Games held in Tokyo: seven Olympians and eight Paralympians. Seven coaches also participated in Tokyo: three at the Olympics and four at the Paralympics. Five officials were in Tokyo: one at the Olympics and four at the Paralympics. The summer contingent also included two classifiers at the Paralympics and four support staff between the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

For the 2022 Games in Beijing, Saskatchewan had eight athletes qualify for competition: six Olympians and two Paralympians. Five coaches also participated in Beijing: three at the Olympics and two at the Paralympics. Two officials attended the Olympics, as well as two support staff members and two Canadian mission staff members.

Saskatchewan athletes earned eight medals between the 2020 and 2022 Olympic and Paralympic teams. Four medals were won by our Paralympians and another four by our Olympians.

While in Regina, some of the athletes and coaches will meet with students from across Saskatchewan in a virtual meet and greet. The students will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn from the experiences shared by the Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

