Bazonzoes dispensary celebrates 4/20 with 'Stinko' and a free half ounce of weed

Bazonzoes Dispensary in Michigan is amping up the usual celebration of 4/20 with new games, freebies, and discounts for all clientele.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bazonzoes Dispensaries in Walled Lake and Lansing, MI are celebrating all things cannabis on April 20, 2022 with a collection of cannabis vendors on site, free swag giveaways, raffles, games, specialty vendors and a free half-ounce with every $250 spent in-store.The cannabis holiday, casually known as ‘420’ has grown to become a well known and celebrated day and this year at Bazonzoes, the theme is that there is ‘no place else that you need to be, with all of that and a half ounce of weed’. True to the theme, Bazonzoes has vendors, food, giveaways, specials, and sales all day long at both of their locations.The dispensary is also debuting their new game ‘STINKO’, a prize winning game based on the ‘Price is Right’ favorite ‘PLINKO’, where contestants drop a puck down a board to see where the puck lands for prizes.“I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am for STINKO! People can win both medicated and non-medicated items, and who hasn’t watched Plinko and wished that they could have their turn,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, the Director of Marketing and Events for Bazonzoes, “honestly, we have so many different things happening throughout the entire day that STINKO is icing on the cake to the free half ounce icing on the cake that is 420. I love that we are able to offer so many things to our clients”, she continued.Bazonzoes other giveaways include a free pair of sweatpants with every purchase, a free infused pre-roll with any online in-store pick up order, free hotdogs on-site, and a ton of swag and freebies from all of Michigan’s favorite brands.“We don’t want to give away all of our sales, but I will say, nothing in the store will be less than 30% off on that day. We are working hard with vendors to give our customers great deals on products on top of all of the freebies and promotions that we have happening,” said Sabo.Bazonzoes Walled Lake is open from 9am-9pm on 4/20 and Lansing is open from 10am-9pm. Details about individual store offers will be available on the website.Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI with a third location in Lansing and grow and processing opening in 2022.Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com