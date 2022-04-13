House Bill 71 Printer's Number 0047
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in taxation and finance, providing for spending limitations on the Commonwealth.
