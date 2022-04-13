House Bill 2277 Printer's Number 2645
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in sales and use tax, further providing for time for filing returns.
