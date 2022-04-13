House Bill 1791 Printer's Number 2975

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in neighborhood blight reclamation and revitalization, further providing for definitions, establishing a grant program for municipalities to establish code enforcement programs and hire code enforcement personnel, providing for powers and duties of the Department of Community and Economic Development, establishing the Municipal Property Maintenance Code Assistance Fund and providing for State blight data collection system and for vacant and blighted property registration; and making an appropriation.