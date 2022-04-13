House Bill 2525 Printer's Number 2979
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record information, providing for crime victim right of access.
There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,102 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record information, providing for crime victim right of access.