Prime Minister: I am sure you will do everything you can

LITHUANIA, April 13 - On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with a Lithuanian medical team set to go to Ukraine.

‘I don’t think we need pompous words today. What is happening in Ukraine now, should never be happening anywhere at all, it is so staggering and way beyond words.

I visited Ukraine a few days ago and saw with my own eyes the painful wounds left by Kremlin, driven by blind hatred. But I also saw the courage and resolve of the homeland-loving nation. Ukrainians are an example of strength to us all, but they need help vitally’, said the Prime Minister.

Ingrida Šimonytė noted the immediate and selfless response from the Lithuanian people in helping the Ukrainian refugees right from the very first moment the terrible war broke out. It helped us realise that we were able to help, empathise, and contribute in every way possible.

‘I am very grateful to you for having responded to the call to help the suffering people of Ukraine. I am sure you will do everything you can. You know that you are badly needed there. And you understand – better than I – how exhausted the Ukrainian medical staff must be at the end of the seventh week of the military aggression. They are in desperate need for help from their colleagues, who would replace them, give them a moment of respite, and contribute to the fight for every injured, sick and suffering individual’, said the Prime Minister.

The Head of Government noted that medical personnel is what you can always count on, particularly in times of calamities or trials. They have been showing exceptional resolve, strength, and leadership both during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister said she was extremely grateful to them.

The members of the medical team were given each a T-shirt with Lithuanian and Ukrainian symbols.