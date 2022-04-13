EB Route 322 Now Open at Reidenbach Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised eastbound Route 322 is now open to traffic at Reidenbach Road in Earl Township. Eastbound Route 322 was recently closed at this location for emergency repairs.
The detour associated with the closure and a 10-foot width restriction on westbound Route 322 have been lifted.
Weather permitting, line painting and a driveway adjustment will be completed between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM tomorrow, Thursday, April 14, under flagging. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
