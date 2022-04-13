GPARENCY ANNOUNCES ITS 100TH CONTRACT SIGNED IN UNDER 5 MONTHS, AS CRE INVESTORS AND GENERAL PARTNERS TO ITS PLATFORM

THE MOMENTUM IN GROWTH IS EVIDENCED BY 48 DEALS IN THE LAST 30 DAYS

GPARENCY has transformed the way commercial real estate deals get done, by removing the percentage fee structure of the mortgage broker.” — Ira Zlotowitz

ZOOM, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPARENCY, a commercial real estate platform, which shifted the legacy mortgage brokerage model from one of commission to membership-based, today announced a key benchmark of growth, signing its 100th contract in just 5 months. 48 of those contracts closed in the last 30 days. This signifies a trend of CRE investors and general partners departing from legacy mortgage lending models and instead, using GPARENCY’s platform to close deals.

The growth is also attributed to a rising interest rate environment, and the expectation of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, as owners are looking to save money where possible, in their deals.

“GPARENCY has completely transformed the way commercial real estate deals get done, by removing the percentage fee structure of the mortgage broker, who does the same amount of work for a $10 million dollar deal, as they would a $100 million one,” said GPARENCY CEO and founder, Ira Zlotowitz. “We felt things needed to be more transparent for these general partners and decided to democratize the process and create a membership model, as well as fixed-fee options. With a rising rate environment, truly underscores how much investors can save by joining the GPARENCY movement and getting the best lending rates, without having to pay a fortune. Opacity in lending is no longer the way deals should be done.”

The firm also announced recently, the addition of seven key C-level and senior executive roles to GPARENCY.

“We see the growth trend in contracts, membership, and banking partnerships and decided to invest heavily in new executive hires, to continue to scale and build out our platform seamlessly,” said Christina Leitner, Chief Revenue Officer at GPARENCY. “We know Partner and CTO Abrar Quereshi, CMO Brian Bork, and COO Joel Kahn, along with my team, will build a formidable foundation to address this increase in demand for our products and services.”



About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is the CRE marketplace of the future, disrupting the industry along 3 lines. 1) From research through closing: A central marketplace for every component of every deal. 2) From go direct through full broker: A modular model for absolute control + peace of mind. 3) From $0 through $16k max/deal: An accessible pricing model for maximum transparency. All built on a single $5k/annual Membership. And never a dollar in commissions. To learn more about the GPARENCY revolution and the future of commercial real estate, contact connect@gparency.com.

