IScann Group Expands Capabilities with the Appointment of Philip Salisbury as Head of Capabilities, Energy

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group, an open-source intelligence company that enables organisations to counter an array of modern threats, today announced the appointment of Philip Salisbury as Head of Capabilities, Energy.

Bringing over 25 years of experience in the Energy, Oil and Gas industry, Philip will enhance IScann Group’s capabilities in these areas and help clients understand and respond to a variety of emerging threats in this sector. His career has spanned numerous leadership appointments throughout Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific. Formally with BP where he held positions in London, Aberdeen, Cleveland USA, and latterly leading teams based in Tokyo and Beijing. Prior to joining IScann Group, Philip was Vice President, IHS Markit, based in Singapore where he headed development and management of IHS Energy and IHS Energy Insight teams. Prior to the merger of IHS and CERA in 2004, Philip led CERA's Energy team in Asia Pacific.

“The Energy, Oil and Gas industry has always been at the heart of the global economy and its security is crucial” said Mr. Salisbury, “Today’s threats centres around the rising exploitation of digital technologies, and the dependence of this cyber infrastructure leaves the industry open to an array of new threats”.

“We are delighted to have Philip on board as Head of Capabilities, Energy” said IScann Group Managing Director, Andrew Vasko. This key sector continues to be at the forefront of the global economy and Philip’s experience in these areas will help us provide our clients with a more comprehensive service.

-------------------

About IScann Group

IScann Group is an open-source intelligence service that enables companies to understand and counter an array of modern threats. By utilising proprietary methodologies, the Group monitors global security trends, tracks social media and is at the forefront of exploiting digitalisation. The group is managed by Andrew Vasko.

More information: www.iscanngroup.com



Media Contact

info@iscanngroup.com