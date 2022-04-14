Apollo Med Innovations Announces the Introduction of Spa Box, the Industry’s Only Smart Mini-Warehouse Platform
Apollo Med announces the first installations of Spa Box, the industry’s only smart mini-warehouse for consumable products used in a medical aesthetic practice
I am pleased to be associated with Spa Box as this solution is well designed and thought out and solves issues associated with most practices. Spa Box is being fully integrated into my practice now”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. today announced the first commercial installations of Spa Box. Spa Box is the industry’s first smart mini-warehouse platform for all consumable products used in a medical aesthetic practice.
— Dr. Rafael Emerick Salas, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon
Spa Box allows practices of all sizes to pay for consumable product after it is used whether, neurotoxins, fillers, PDO thread or exosomes, the practice will be billed after it is removed from Spa Box and payment has been collected from the patient. Spa Box was developed in conjunction with leading medical aesthetic practices and is designed to alleviate some of the most time intensive and expensive aspects of running and aesthetic practice; tracking and paying for consumable inventory.
Spa Box utilizes a patented, smart lock and RF tracking system to monitor, account for and reorder consumable product. Spa Box allows practices to track how much consumable product is used in the practice daily and who removed the product from the Box, how much consumable product is on-hand at all times, seamlessly order additional product when quantities reach their designated reorder point and best of all only pay for your consumable product after the product is used.
“I have owned Medical Spas and worked with aesthetic clients for over a decade and there two issues that most aesthetic practices have in common; increasing cash flow and inventory management” said Randy Wright, Chairman and CEO, Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. “While most aesthetic practice EMR systems tout inventory management, each requires manual input and have limitations. We designed Spa Box to take away all manual input and created a system that is both automated and efficient from a tracking standpoint and eases the pain of paying for product before you use it, WIN-WIN.”
“I have worked with Randy and his team over the past 18 months to refine and optimize Spa Box and the experience of practice owners and their staff” said Dr. Rafael Emerick Salas, award-winning Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and owner of Salas Plastic Surgery, “I am so pleased to be associated with Spa Box as this solution is well designed and thought out and solves issues associated with both large and small practices. Spa Box is being fully integrated into my practice now.”
Apollo Med Innovations will be holding multiple live webinars to showcase the benefits and functionality of Spa Box over the coming weeks and months. The first webinar will be held on April 20st for anyone interested in learning more about Spa Box and to see a demonstration of its capabilities.
To register for the upcoming webinar, please access this link by https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spa-box-webinar-changing-the-medspa-industry-with-dr-emerick-salas-tickets-315847035987 or call 844.698.4782 to learn more. Space is limited and filling quickly so register to become one of the first to add this groundbreaking technology to your practice
About Apollo Med Innovations
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and medical aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes FDA-cleared PDO threads, micro-needling devices and supplies, diode and multi-platform lasers, UVC sanitization devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit the website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
