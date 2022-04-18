Regal Flags & Poles Launches Customflags.com for Bespoke American-Made Flags
Customers can now design their own personalized flags with an easy-to-use online design tool
We understand that your goal is to attract customers with memorable, wow-factor displays, so we’ve made it our mission to provide customers with an incredibly easy-to-use design service.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regal Flags & Poles Inc. has revealed its new website Customflags.com to further support customers in creating and designing personalized, American-made flags for business marketing and personal use. The company operates Flags.com and now has launched a second website Customflags.com to offer a design center to its customers.
For more than three decades, the company has been helping businesses create high-quality flags that get noticed. Products include indoor and outdoor flags, wave flags, blade flags, wall-mounted flags, and more. Each can be uniquely customized with brand logos, designs or advertisements to bring your vision to life and attract more eyes to your business establishment.
The new Customflags.com website makes it easy to make a statement and reach potential customers. The website’s flag editor tool allows customers to upload their logo and designs onto a flag easily, or create a custom design from scratch.
“Our specially made flags are all about catching the eye of potential customers as they walk or drive by your business,” said Alana Karmiol, founder of Customflags.com. “We understand that your goal is to attract customers with memorable, wow-factor displays, so we’ve made it our mission to provide customers with an incredibly easy-to-use design service where they can design and order flags made by a small business with over 30 years of experience, produced here in America.”
As the post-pandemic world opens up and more and more individuals are spending time outside their homes, now is the perfect opportunity for businesses to maximize their out-of-home advertising through the use of custom flags.
Custom flags are a high-visibility promotional tool for events and businesses to advertise branding and special offers. Especially in highly competitive areas, it’s important for businesses to showcase their brand in optimal locations to stand out from the rest.
Learn more about designing your first American-made, custom flag at www.customflags.com.
About Regal Flags & Poles Inc.
Regal Flags & Poles Inc. is a flag and flagpole business established in 1999. In addition to its website Flags.com, the company recently launched its new site Customflags.com to provide customers with an easy-to-use custom design tool for creating personalized flags made in America. For more information, visit www.customflags.com and follow along on Twitter @customflagscom and Instagram @customflagsdotcom.
