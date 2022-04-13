Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,077 in the last 365 days.

Get Air Trampoline Park Is Bouncing Into Missoula This Summer

MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Air Trampoline Park is thrilled to announce a new park coming to Missoula, Montana this summer! Located in the old Flying Squirrel building at 2501 Brooks Street, this park will be packed with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, toddler areas, dodgeball courts, ninja obstacles and so much more!

The indoor trampoline park will provide an outlet for family entertainment, recreation and exercise. The features being installed in this park are some that Missoula has never seen before. They will be entertaining for kids and adults alike, making family outings enjoyable for all parties.

This new park will also include party areas suitable for company gatherings, family reunions, team building activities and birthday parties.

“We are so excited to become part of the Missoula community,” said Ryan Goodell, Regional Director of Get Air Trampoline Parks. “We look forward to offering a new family-friendly venue where everyone can have fun while being active.”

Get Air will be open daily and will host a variety of weekly special events, including:
Toddler Time – dedicated hours for jumpers under 46 inches tall and their parents
Club Air – jumpers age 10 and up enjoy music and lights in a party atmosphere every Friday and Saturday night
Family Days and Student Days – special discount days for families and students with a valid student ID
Twice-The-Time Tuesdays – jumpers get two hours of jump time for the price of one hour

Follow their Facebook page for construction updates, opening dates, future events and promotions.

Park Address:
2501 Brooks Street
Missoula, Montana 59801

About Get Air Trampoline Parks:
Get Air Trampoline Parks are some of the biggest and best trampoline parks in the world, with more than 65 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Belgium and Japan. They feature wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, basketball dunk lanes and obstacle courses. Get Air’s mission is to provide safe and healthy entertainment, recreation, and exercise for all members of the community including families, children, teams, schools, charities, businesses, clubs, groups, churches, athletes, etc. Find additional information at getairsports.com.

Morgan Davenport
Get Air Trampoline Park
mdavenport@getairsports.com

You just read:

Get Air Trampoline Park Is Bouncing Into Missoula This Summer

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.