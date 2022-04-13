Get Air Trampoline Park Is Bouncing Into Missoula This Summer
MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Air Trampoline Park is thrilled to announce a new park coming to Missoula, Montana this summer! Located in the old Flying Squirrel building at 2501 Brooks Street, this park will be packed with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, toddler areas, dodgeball courts, ninja obstacles and so much more!
The indoor trampoline park will provide an outlet for family entertainment, recreation and exercise. The features being installed in this park are some that Missoula has never seen before. They will be entertaining for kids and adults alike, making family outings enjoyable for all parties.
This new park will also include party areas suitable for company gatherings, family reunions, team building activities and birthday parties.
“We are so excited to become part of the Missoula community,” said Ryan Goodell, Regional Director of Get Air Trampoline Parks. “We look forward to offering a new family-friendly venue where everyone can have fun while being active.”
Get Air will be open daily and will host a variety of weekly special events, including:
Toddler Time – dedicated hours for jumpers under 46 inches tall and their parents
Club Air – jumpers age 10 and up enjoy music and lights in a party atmosphere every Friday and Saturday night
Family Days and Student Days – special discount days for families and students with a valid student ID
Twice-The-Time Tuesdays – jumpers get two hours of jump time for the price of one hour
Follow their Facebook page for construction updates, opening dates, future events and promotions.
Park Address:
2501 Brooks Street
Missoula, Montana 59801
About Get Air Trampoline Parks:
Get Air Trampoline Parks are some of the biggest and best trampoline parks in the world, with more than 65 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Belgium and Japan. They feature wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, basketball dunk lanes and obstacle courses. Get Air’s mission is to provide safe and healthy entertainment, recreation, and exercise for all members of the community including families, children, teams, schools, charities, businesses, clubs, groups, churches, athletes, etc. Find additional information at getairsports.com.
Morgan Davenport
Get Air Trampoline Park
mdavenport@getairsports.com