Get Air Trampoline Park Celebrates New Oklahoma City Location With Grand Opening Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Air Trampoline Park in Oklahoma City is thrilled to invite the community to its grand opening event! The party will take place on Friday, January 14 from 4 to 10 pm at 14001 Joel McDonald Drive in Oklahoma City. Jump tickets will be discounted to only $5 per hour. Games, prizes and giveaways will also be offered. Stop by for a fun night of jumping and festivities that the whole family will enjoy.
This 23,000 square foot park is packed with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, dunk lanes, ninja obstacle features (warped walls, fidget ladders, etc.), a giant inflatable, zip lines and so much more! There are even new Get Air features that are exclusive to the Oklahoma City location including tunnels that run under the park and bridges that float over the park. For the little ones, there is an area designated just for jumpers under 46” tall as well as a giant playground.
Additionally, this new park includes party rooms and areas suitable for company gatherings, family reunions, birthday parties and other group events.
“Get Air is honored to be part of Oklahoma City and to bring an exciting new entertainment venue to the community,” said Connor Braddy, General Manager of Get Air in Oklahoma City. “We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”
To learn more about pricing, hours, party packages, events and ticket deals, visit www.getairsports.com/oklahoma-city or call (405) 233-0045.
About Get Air Trampoline Parks:
Get Air Trampoline Parks are the nation's biggest and best indoor trampoline parks. With more than 60 locations, our trampoline parks feature wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, basketball dunk lanes and ninja obstacle courses! Over the past five years, GET AIR has grown into a recognizable national brand. Our mission is to provide safe and healthy entertainment, recreation, and exercise for all members of our community: families, children, teams, schools, charities, businesses, clubs, groups, churches, athletes, etc.
