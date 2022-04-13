Pre-K for ME and K for ME Program Overviews and Summer Training Opportunities

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted open-source Pre-k and Kindergarten instructional programs based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus on K1 and Focus on K2 curricula. Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019. K for ME was launched in 2021. These programs focus on the whole child, are interdisciplinary, and are developmentally appropriate. They are also aligned to Maine’s learning standards. While Maine schools are responsible for the purchase of the materials that support use of the programs, the programs can be accessed at no cost via the Maine DOE’s website.

Informational overviews of each of program will be provided in the coming weeks. The overview sessions will be recorded and posted for anyone unable to attend the live sessions. The overview sessions will share the basic program structure and review the materials needed to implement the program. If unfamiliar with the programs, attending the overview (or watching the recording) is highly recommended.

Overview Session Registration Links:

Educators/schools/programs interested in utilizing Pre-K for ME and/or K for ME in the coming year may take advantage of 2-day initial trainings scheduled for this August. These trainings are provided at no cost to promote understanding of program design and to support successful program implementation. School administrators are strongly encouraged to attend the trainings with their Pre-K and/or Kindergarten teachers. Special educators and education technicians who work with pre-k and kindergarten teachers are also encouraged to attend.

This year’s training opportunities will be held in person in Augusta (location to be determined) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on August 1 and 2 for both Pre-K for ME and K for ME. Registration for these trainings should be completed by principals/educators with one registration on behalf of their school/program. Details about how to prepare for the trainings and the training locations will be provided via email after registrations are received. Registrations for the 2-day training should be received by June 30, 2022.

Summer Training Registration Links:

For additional information about Pre-K for ME, contact Nicole.Madore@maine.gov, and for K for ME, contact Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov.