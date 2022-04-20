STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for the European Union
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for the European Union. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in January 2021. The regulatory date for the current release is January 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 2.0 – General Environmental
A reference was added for the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2021/2326 of 30 November 2021 establishing Best Available Techniques (BAT) Conclusions, under Directive 2010/75/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council, for Large Combustion Plants. The BAT reference documents are published to support the permit requirements provided for in Directive 2010/75/EU.
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions
A reference was added to the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2021/2257 of 10 December 2021 determining Quantitative Limits and Allocating Quotas for Substances Controlled under Regulation (EC) No 1005/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, for the period 1 January to 31 December 2022. A similar Commission Implementing Decision is published each year to provide the quotas for the following calendar year.
Section 5.0 – Water Resources
A reference was added for the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2020/1161 of 4 August 2020. It establishes a watch list of substances for Union-wide monitoring. It repeals the previous list established by Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/840.
Section 12.0 – Material Handling and General In-Plant Safety
A reference was added for the Commission Implementing Decision 2021/76 of 26 January 2021 on Harmonised Standards for Lifts and Safety Components for Lifts drafted in support of Directive
2014/33/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council, which provides a list of supporting standards that apply to the construction and installation of various types and components of lifts.
Section 16.0 – Chemical Management
References to Regulation (EU) No. 98/2013 were removed from Subsection 11 – Explosives Precursors. Regulation (EU) 2019/1148 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on the Marketing and Use of Explosives Precursors repealed and replaced Regulation (EU) No. 98/2013
effective 1 February 2021.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
