Governor Ivey Signs Nick Risner Act into Law, Backs the Blue

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed House Bill 143, which is named in honor of Sheffield K-9 Sgt. Nick Risner, who was tragically murdered in October 2021 by a man previously convicted of manslaughter.

The Nick Risner Act, which is sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pettus, prevents convicts who used a deadly weapon to kill someone from being released early under Alabama’s “Good Time” law. Governor Ivey previously met with members of the Risner family and offered her full support of this legislation as it moved through the process.

“Standing up for our men and women in blue is a top priority for my administration,” said Governor Ivey. “Sergeant Risner’s killer should have never been released from prison in the first place, and while there is nothing that can be done to reverse this horrific tragedy, this legislation will go a long way in ensuring violent offenders remain off the streets. I’m especially thankful to Representative Phillip Pettus and the members of both the House and Senate for ensuring this life-saving legislation got across the finish line. My prayers remain with the Risner family.”

Governor Ivey is a fierce champion of the men and women in law enforcement. Signing this bill into law further solidifies that fact.

