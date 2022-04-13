TCEQ approves fines totaling $514,248

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $473,275 against 20 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, one agriculture, one multi-media, four municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, three public water system, and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media.

In addition, on April 5 and April 12, the executive director approved penalties totaling $40,973 against 18 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 27, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.