STP announces the release of of its recently updated Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Romania
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Antea Group announce the release of its recently updated Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Romania.
This audit protocol, which covers relevant national and European Union (EU) EHS requirements, was previously updated in August 2019. The regulatory date for this release is December 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
- Waste Management: Emergency Ordinance No. 92/2021 on Waste, which provides the national framework for waste management in Romania, was issued on 26 August 2021, repealing and replacing former Law No. 211/2011 on Waste. The purpose of the Ordinance is to ensure a high level of environmental and population health protection through measures to prevent and reduce the generation of waste, ensure efficient waste management, reduce the adverse effects of waste, and ensure prudent and rational use of resources. It raises municipal waste recycling targets and establishes rules for calculating recycling targets. This Ordinance also repeals, among other legislative documents,
Decision No. 235/2007 on the Management of Waste Oils, which provided a specific methodology for monitoring, recording, and reporting waste oils. As at 31 December 2021, Decision No. 235/2007 has not been replaced.
This change impacts:
• Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Wastes
- COVID-19: Coverage of recent legislation related to COVID-19 has been added. The main COVID-19 legislation includes: Law No. 55/2020 on Some Measures to Prevent and Combat the Effects of the COVID-19
Pandemic, which establishes, during the state of alert declared under the Law, conditions in order to
prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and temporary and, where appropriate,
gradual measures to protect the rights to life, physical integrity, and health care, including by restricting the exercise of other fundamental rights and liberties; Order No. 3577/2020 on Measures to Prevent Contamination with the New SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus and to Ensure Safe and Healthy Occupational Activity During the Alert State, which establishes measures that all public and private sector employers must implement during the alert state, to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and to ensure safe and healthy occupational activity at work; Order No. 1731/2020 on Measures to Prevent Contamination with the New Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and to Ensure Activities in Safe and Sanitary Conditions in Economy Area During the Alert Period, which establishes recommendations regarding activity in open-space offices to prevent contamination with the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus; and Order No. 2282/2021 on the Establishment of the Obligation to Wear a Protective Mask, to Perform Epidemiological Triage and Disinfect Hands to Prevent Contamination with SARS-CoV-2 Virus, During the Alert State, establishing the obligation to wear a protective mask, to perform epidemiological triage, and disinfect hands during the alert state.
This change impacts:
• Section 10.0 – General Health and Safety: Subsection 12 – COVID-19 Pandemic
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
