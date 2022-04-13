Martin Blank and Trish Duggan Speak at AACG Event to Discuss A New Art Collaboration on Display at Imagine Museum

Martin Blank and Trish Duggan in front of their collaborative installation, “If a River Could Tell a Story” “If a River Could Tell a Story” is currently on display at Imagine Museum. Tickets to see the exhibit can be purchased on their website. www.imaginemuseum.com "Our idea was to create a grand iconic masterpiece that reflected people who had made an impact on mankind. " Said Trish Duggan

Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass event tells the story behind Martin Blank and Trish Duggan’s collaborative installation, “If a River Could Tell a Story”

I think this installation is going to make people take a look – think about their own lives – see if they are being the positive person they could be contributing to the betterment of all mankind.” — Trish Duggan

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Friday, the Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass hosted an online meet up that allowed glass art enthusiasts to learn the story behind Martin Blank and Trish Duggan’s latest collaborative installation, “If a River Could Tell a Story”. The event was one of many being done in celebration of the year 2022 being named as the United Nations Year of Glass. The conversation was led by Diane Phillips from Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass (AACG) as well as Jane Buckman, Executive Director of Imagine Museum, where the installation is currently on display.

Over the course of the hour-long discussion, both artists were able to tell their story as to how the collaboration came to be.

Martin Blank is known for creating magnificent figurative sculptures whose beauty is enhanced by carving space and creating fluid motion in each sculpture. Having studied under great glass masters such as Dale Chihuly and Lino Tagliapietra, Mr. Blank eventually went off on his own to create unique works from the commanding musculature of a male torso to the sensuous curve of a vibrant scarlet abstract element. His creations evoke a direct connection to natural forms.

Trish Duggan is known for her bright and colorful glass sculptures that feature themes that explore science, space travel, the beauty of nature and exploration of the known and the unknown universe.

When describing the creation of a collaborative piece with Ms. Duggan, Mr. Blank said, “We decided we wanted to create an environment and landscape of scale that the viewer could immerse themselves into. This is a piece about grace and great souls who have come to this planet and made a difference.” The installation is made up of 52 pieces with the tallest towering above the average viewer. The direction of the installation flows downward like a river.

Ms. Duggan stated, “Our idea was to create a grand iconic masterpiece that reflected people who had made an impact on mankind. I thought Martin would be the perfect person to do this collaboration with because I loved the form and style of his work. In collaboration with him there was tremendous synergy and I discovered what a kind and compassionate artist he is! I think this installation is going to make people take a look – think about their own lives – see if they are being the positive person they could be contributing to the betterment of all mankind. I believe this piece will be one of the most inspirational and uplifting pieces of ultra contemporary glass art that has ever been made.”

“If a River Could Tell a Story” is currently on display at Imagine Museum. Tickets to see the exhibit can be purchased on their website: www.imaginemuseum.com

Replay of the AACG Meet Up online event can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VZgmunTzlg